Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari inaugurates water filtration plant in G-9 markaz

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday inagurated a water filtration plant in G-9 markaz.

It is noteworthy that he has initiated the task of installing water filtration plants from his own exchequer in different commercial centres of Islamabad and installation of this plant was also the part of the same series,said a press release issued here.

Addressing the ceremony Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that he will continue the masses’ service with full zeal and zest and that alongwith the water filtration plants free medical camps will also be organized with checkup facilites and free medicins. He also announced that a ‘Awami Dastarkhawan’ will also be commenced in G-9 markaz so that no one is left without meal.

He went on to say that during our election campaign when we announced that we will establish educational institutions and hospitals for the business community, will provide residential facilities to needy traders and establish a TV centre at that time some of our colleagues resorted to our mockery but the time has proved that by the grace of the Almighty we are fulfilling our promises one by one and will continue to do so in future also.

He announced that after September 30, when his tenure as ICCI President will come to an end,he will work with renewed spirit and determination not only for the traders but the entire community of Islamabad.

President TWA, G-9 markaz Raja Javaid Iqbal by highlighting the social services of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that the water filtration plant gift given by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari is a great service to the humanity which is filtering 24,000 litter water daily and all the residents of the area are getting benefit from it.

He added that although this necessary work had to be done earlier by CDA but it was Almighty’s will that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari received this credit.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari’s tirelessly work for the community is yielding fruit and its problems are being resolved one by one.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that credit for the installation of the water filtration plant also goes to Raja Javaid Iqbal who kept on reminding us about the task which has ultimately completed today.

He added that Pakistan is a country with full of potential and the traders’ community has to exploit it honestly for their own benefit and for the economic development of the country. He also asserted that traders community should also be given equal respect and honour for the development of the country.

President All Pakistan Anjumen-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has given the traders an identity vowing that they will unitedly move forward for ease of business doing.

Group leader Blue Area Yousuf Rajput said that a water filtration plant will soon be installed in Blue Area and all the other problems concerning CDA, MCI, IESCO will be get resolved at the earliest.

President Traders’ Welfare Association G-11 markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan said that traders as well as the residents of his area are fully enjoying filtered water owing to the efforts of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran G-9 markaz Fida Hussain Abbasi, General Secretary Haji Zafar and President Jinnah Super Market Abdur Rehman Siddiqui also addressed the ceremony.

Those attended among other included Ch. Mohammad Ali, Faizan Shahzad, Khalid Ch. Saif-ur-Rehman, Babar Ch. Waseem Ch. Zia Ch. Malik Nadeem, Ch. Irfan, Tehmas Butt, Shah Anwar, Ch. Tahir, Malik Rafiq and other.