Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Apr 03 (APP):Three ships, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM Cendrillon and Spruce-2 carrying Container and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively Wednesday, Meanwhile four more ships, Kastos, Titan Unikum, Al- Kheesah and Yasa Neptune scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Maersk Cairo and Asia Liberty are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 111,256 tonnes, comprising 81,370 tonnes imports cargo and 29,886 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,688 Containers (1,930 TEUs Imports & 1,758 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Watasumi, Sinar Malahayati, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune &, two more ships, Wan Hai-501 and Torrente carrying Chick Peas, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Roberta-V’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.