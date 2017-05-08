Buddhists monks from Bhutan, Sri Lanka to attend ‘Vesakh Mela’ this year

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): The delegations of Buddhist monks from Bhutan and Sri Lanka will attend four-day ‘Vesakh mela’ to be arranged in Pakistan from May 21, in connection with birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

Like last year, Pakistan will host the annual ‘Vesakh Mela’ this year too for which all the arrangements are being finalized by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division.

Buddhists monks as well as a number of visitors from Sri Lanka as well as Bhutan will attend ‘Vesakh Mela’ to pay homage to Lord Buddha on this holy occasion said an official of NHLH Division.

This is for the first time that a delegation from Bhutan will also be the part of Vesakh Mela, the official said.

The government of Pakistan will provide all the facilities to the Buddhist monks and visitors for performing their religious rituals at sacred places.

A meeting to discuss arrangements for ‘Vesakh Mela’ was also held here recently between Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jayanath C.P. Lokuketagodage and Secretary,NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Jayanath thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui for taking keen interest in the arrangements of this holy festival.

He was also appreciative of the arrangements being made by Pakistani government to provide proper facilities to the Buddhists monks and the steps taken for protection of Buddhist religious and historical places.

He said, “Pakistan and Sri Lanka are tied in the bonds of mutual respect and love which are strengthening with each passing day”.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Aamir Hasan said, like previous year, the division is making adequate arrangements to provide all possible facilities to the Sri Lankan monks and visitors who will attend ‘Vesakh Mela’ in Pakistan.

Aamir Hasan informed that last year, religious relics were also sent to Sri Lanka for Buddhist followers.