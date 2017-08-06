LAHORE, Aug 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has said that Senate is an important institution for effective legislation, stability of democracy and protection of public rights.
In his message issued here on Sunday in connection with
the 45th Foundation Day of the Parliament, he said that Senate
has played an active role in securing the priviligies of federation
and its units.
He said that the house has played a significant role not
just in furnishing individuals with their essential rights yet
additionally in the constitutional and democratic process as
well.
Senate strengthens state institutions to such an extent
that they could provide best services to the public automatically,
he added.
The Chief Minister said that political forces would have
to be resilient for establishing high democratic traditions
for the political and social development.
“Fate of the nation is connected to the supremacy of
constitution and stability of democracy and we need to work
for national interests disregarding personal interests for
the bright future of democracy”, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said that all political parties have to
make a commitment to struggle together for the firmness of
democracy.
Observance of this day is aimed at creating the awareness
among masses to acknowledge the supremacy of Senate and its
high powers wholeheartedly, he added.
Bright future linked to supermacy of constitition, stability of democracy: CM
LAHORE, Aug 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz