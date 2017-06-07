Brian Lara feels comfortable in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Former West-Indies captain and legendary Batsman Brian Lara, who is in Pakistan for his expert opinion on ICC Champions’ Trophy 2017, finds his time in Pakistan very peaceful.

While talking in PTV Sports’ special transmission for ICC Champions’ Trophy 2017, Lara said staying in Pakistan is a healthy opportunity for him as the environment here is comfortable.

Legendary batsman said he has always enjoyed his time in Pakistan and he will be back again.

He said the world is a serious place today as there’s lots of threats going around.

He said Pakistan has suffered a lot over the years due to certain little incidents.