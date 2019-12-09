Brazilian artist cherishes her stay in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):A Brazilian artist of Ballet Beyond Border (BBB), USA Montana Julia Lauany Duarte on Monday while expressing her feelings said that she had one of the best times of her life spent here in Pakistan and hoped to come again.

Julia recently participated in International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 and got an award in emerging artist category.

In an interview with APP, she said it was great honor for her to be nominated for an award as an emerging artist at International Islamabad Arts Festival 2019 (IIAF19).

She said that on the very first day in Pakistan, she got the first sample of what that festival and trip would be liked, as she walked through one of Islamabad’s markets for the first time she was “already astonished and amazed by all of the unique extraordinary objects and clothes that she had seen within every little step, and every corner something new” she said.

She said that not too long after that she felt her heart and lungs filled with excitement as she heard sound of the beating of the drums by her Pakistani friends who she met at the previous Ballet Beyond Borders(BBB) in America.

She said “Before I knew it, my body was taken by this electrical feeling, the urge to start moving according to the rhythms and vibrations in the air” she said.

She said a simple dance circle with me from Brazil, friends from México, USA, now was Pakistani friends as well.

She said that the perfect metaphor for what IAF19 turned out to be: One single place in space and time where different cultures from all over the world came together for one purpose: art.

She said that our first performance was up in the mountains at Highland Resort with some of the most beautiful scenery I’ve ever seen in my entire life, not just at our final destination, but the entire ride.

Julia said that the Pakistani mountains, the trees, the blue sky, the wind –everything compelled me to feel like everything would be okay and she knew I wouldn’t easily have the opportunity to perform somewhere like that again. So I did it. She said there was no words to describe how amazing she felt while dancing, like all of the worries and the pain were gone for a few moments.

“During my stay in Pakistan, there wasn´t a single moment that I was not learning something new” she said.

She said “In every wall, every person, every sound and every smell a history as old as this Muslim civilization became as present and steady as my feet on the ground, walking through the Pakistani streets”.

She said that on each one of her performances she had the privilege to feel the excitement and joy of the Pakistani audience, which made her happier every time and willing to give the best of myself anytime she started to dance.

“I also couldn’t leave out the amazing people I had the chance to meet thanks to this festival.” Julia Duarte said. “Who would have thought I would make friends with a Belgian embassy diplomate, have lunch with the mayor of Islamabad and be invited to tea by the President of Pakistan?” she said.

Julia said that artists from all over the world infused my brain with knowledge every minute, every second, the indescribable feeling of letting yourself be thrown in the unknown and guided to the light by different people with different roads and pathways that you would never try to follow alone.

“Being a part of this was life changing and I encourage anyone the has a chance to participate in any way, performing or attending speeches and talks, classes, anything to do it! You won’t regret it” said Julia Duarte.