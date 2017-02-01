Book reading culture imperative for character building of youth: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday
underlined the importance of inculcating book reading habit among
youth for their character building and personality development.
“Youth must make book reading habit as part of their daily
life if they want to achieve success in any professional field,” he,
while addressing a function arranged in connection with first
death anniversary of renowned fiction and prose writer, Intizar
Hussain held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F 7/2 said.
Former Senator Akram Zaki, Chairman Pakistan Academy of
Letters (PAL), Dr. Qasim Bughio, Managing Director, National Book
Foundation (NBF), Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed and other eminent
personalities including Professor Qaisera Alvi, Masood Mufti, Sheraz
Afzal Dad, Dr. Saira Alvi, Mehboob Zafar and a number of literary
personalities, students and teachers attended the function.
Paying tributes to the literary service of Intizar
Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui said Intizar Hussain was one of the
exceptional prose writers of this century and “We may have to `wait’
long for a literary personality like Intizar Hussain”.
He said Intizar Hussain had skilfully portrayed hypocrisy,
inner and outer conflicts and growing contradictions in a common man
through his writings which made him universal writer.
The vacuum created in the world of Urdu literature due to
death of Intizar Hussain could not be filled till many years, he added.
Unfortunately, one of the main reasons for rudeness,
impatience and extremist attitudes in our society was disconnection
with literature, Irfan Siddiqui said adding, “Societies which remain
connected with the personalities like Intizar Hussain can never face
literary downfall”.
He urged the students to develop the habit of book
reading which would leave a positive impact on their personality and
character, giving them distinction in the society.
He appreciated the organizers for arranging such a beautiful
event in memory of a legendary literary figure.
On this occasion, literary personalities appreciated the
announcement of Intizar Hussain Award worth Rs One million by the
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the initiative of Irfan
Siddiqui and said, “such steps are direly needed in the country for
encouragement of writer’s community”.
Principal of the college, Khalida Maqbool presented memorable
shield to Irfan Siddiqui.