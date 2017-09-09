Book lover Muhammad Yusuf paid tribute

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organized a condolence reference

to pay tribute to late Muhammad Yusuf for his tremendous services

for preserving literature and history.

Muhammad Yusuf, who passed away on September 4 and was laid to

rest at H-11 graveyard Islamabad.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed expressing her

grief said that, Muhammad Yusuf has left a big gap in Islamabad as

it is still difficult to believe he has gone.

“We are fortunate to have someone like him who inculcated love

for books and engaged with the community in so many ways,” she said.

She announced that Lok Virsa will always cherish what Yusuf

created with his sheer dedication and love for reading. “As a person

he was one in a million”, ED Lok Virsa stated.

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr Muhammad

Qasim Bughio highlighted his contribution towards Islamabad’s

history and culture where he created a platform for books that will

remain an essential for this twin cities.

“Muhammad Yusuf had a versatile personality as he was known as

book lover who created a platform at heart of capital which was a

hub for intellectual,” he said.

Renowned poet and Columnist, Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq said that,

those who possess the books and habituate of reading books, for

them, the persecution of Yusuf is a great trauma. He was the

architect of culture. He was from those luckiest who associated with

such sacred profession.

“Yusuf lived in the world of books and took people to this

world. The love of the word and the books of love, people learned

from them, Veteran Columnist Amaar Masood said.

Others Speakers also paid tributes to Muhammad Yusuf (Late).