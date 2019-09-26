Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sign MoU with Ehsaas on poverty alleviation

NEW YORK, Sep 26 (APP):The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Pakistan for its Ehsaas initiative on poverty alleviation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (B&MGF) witnessed the signing ceremony as Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and President of Global Development at B&MGF Dr Chris Elias inked the MoU in New York late Wednesday, on the sidelines of 74th session of UN General Assembly.