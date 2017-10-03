Biggest trade of PSL season 3: Afridi moves from Peshawar to Karachi

LAHORE, Oct 3 (APP): The biggest trade of the HBL Pakistan Super League

was finalised here on Tuesday confirming Boom Boom Shahid Afridi’s move

from Peshawar Zalmi to Karachi Kings.

Afridi played a pivotal role in Zalmi’s victorious campaign last season

before missing the final because of injury. The former Pakistan skipper will now represent Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League. As part of

the trade, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will be swapping picks in the Gold and Silver categories of the Player Draft.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi thanked Shahid Afridi for his efforts.

“Shahid is a world-class player and the entire Peshawar Zalmi family thanks him for his contributions to our team,” said Javed Afridi. “He is like a brother and We wish him the very best of luck in this new journey.”

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal expressed his delight that the trade

was finalised. “Shahid Afridi is the biggest name in Pakistan cricket and

we are extremely pleased to have him on board,” said Iqbal. “Afridi brings a wealth of experience and a never-say-die attitude to our dressing room,” added the Karachi Kings owner.