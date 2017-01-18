BHC launches its 70th anniversary campaign at FLC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): The British High Commission (BHC) launched its campaign to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK-Pakistan relations at the first ever Future Leaders Conference (FLC) at the BHC’s residence on the other day.

According to a high commission’s press release, the message of

‘Shared History, Shared Future’ and the hashtag of #UKPak70, the campaign would consist of a year-long series of activities and events that would celebrate the strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years.

The campaign would also seek to increase the bilateral trade and

cultural links between the two countries.

The FLC aims to engage inspirational young people on their ideas on

Pakistan’s foreign policy and use of soft power. Over the course of five hours, the audience witnessed keynote addresses from the BHC Thomas Drew CMG and Chairman of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

The conference also had sessions chaired by prominent media personality,

Fereeha Idrees and Director, Jinnah Institute, Syed Hassan Akbar. Other panellists included journalist Omar R. Quraishi, Member of National Assembly Malik Uzair Khan, Correspondent NDTV, Yusra Askari and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Atlas Honda, Saquib H. Shirazi.

The audience included participants from British Council’s Active

Citizens project, young Chevening Scholars, members of the high commission’s Youth Advisory Group and students from some of Pakistan’s leading universities.

Speaking at the event, the BHC Thomas Drew CMG said: “It will be up to the people who are here today, the Future Leaders, who will decide which direction Pakistan heads in the following decades.

While we look back at 70 years and the incredible connections between

our two countries, most of all we want to look forward to the next 70 years, to the future of our relationship.

Over the coming year through our 70th anniversary celebrations we want to showcase the strength of the British-Pakistani partnership and how it will continue to develop in the coming years.”

The FLC is the BHC’s first ever conference in Pakistan that focuses on

engaging young people in a dialogue on Pakistan’s foreign policy and its use of soft power.