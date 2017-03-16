Best films, artists nominated for Lux Award

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): The management of Lux Style Award
Wednesday nominated films, artists and models for giving away Lux
style award by the end of this year.
Last year, the Lux awards were given away in July with
the cooperation of a private news TV channel.
Janah and Mah Mir who performed in the films ‘Actor in Law’
and “Homan Jahan” Janah heve been nominated for the best category of the films.
While, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qammar, Sajal Ali
and Sanam Saeed have been declared best film actress while Fahd Mustafa, Asher Azeem, Mohib Mirza and Yasir Hussain have been adjudged the best film actors.
In the category of best TV artists, Ahsan khan, Faisal
Qureshi, Humayun Saeed, Nomaan Ejaz and Zahid Hamad have been adjudged the best TV artists for Lux Award while Amna Babar, Rabia Butt and Sadaf Kanwal have been declared the best models.
