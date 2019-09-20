Belligerent Indian leadership persecuting minorities, become threat to regional, world peace: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the belligerent Indian leadership, with its thumb on nuclear button, was doggedly hinduizing India and persecuting minorities and had, therefore, become a threat not only to the regional and world peace, but also to the very social fabric of India itself.

He expressed these views while talking to Turkish media delegation, which led by Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that the world cannot expect the butcher of Gujarat to respect the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.