Beijing expect stronger cooperation to promote peace, dialogue in ME

BEIJING, July 21 (APP): China has expected stronger coordination and cooperation to promote peace and dialogue in the Middle East as it hosted visits from prominent political figures of four countries in the region.

China’s recent interactions with the region have come into the limelight as Palestine’s president, Tunisia’s foreign minister, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state and Qatar’s foreign minister traveled to Beijing this week.

A range of new proposals were made by Chinese officials during the recent sequence of visits and talks in Beijing.

Niu Xinchun, director of the Institute of Middle East Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations told China Daily that behind the trips to China are the welcome gestures of the Middle East countries toward China’s playing a greater role in the region and the region’s leaders’ hopes to ease tensions there.

Xue Qingguo, a professor of Arab studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the recent China visits showcase its impartial role in regional issues as well as China’s good ties with the Middle Eastern countries.

“What China could do is to beef up its mediating efforts and offer its proposals. This does not mean China will get entangled or meddle in the standoffs. Instead, China offers help within its capacity,” Xue said.

In his talk with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Xi Jinping said China will hold a seminar for people who want peace in Palestine and Israel this year to contribute ideas and solutions to the Palestinian issue.

When meeting with visiting UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi unveiled China’s three-point position on the lingering Gulf crisis, including supporting an early start of talks by all parties involved.

Wang also proposed a four-point principle on the Libyan issue when meeting with his Tunisian counterpart on Wednesday, calling for reinforced international cooperation in the fight against terror.