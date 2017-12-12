BB Shaheed ITF Future C’ship from December 16

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The $15000 Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Future Championship will be staged here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) courts from December 16 to 24.

While addressing to media persons about the tournament here at ITC courts, Senator Taj Haider, chief patron of the Benazir Bhutto International Future event, said the BB international has become one of the leading tournaments in the tennis calendar.

“As many as 26 foreign from countries including New Zealand, France, USA, Russia etc and 6 Pakistani players would be participating in the main draws of the tournament to be played from December 18,” he said.

He said the idea of organizing BB International event was initiated two years back. “In three years time the tournament have stared attracting international players which is a great achievement,” he said.

On the occasion, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had been a victim of terrorism and this tournament has a great significance as foreign players would participate in the tournament reflecting that Pakistan had overcome the menace of terrorism and it is a safe place for international events.

Fazale Subhan, the chief organizer of the event confirmed that to organize the event would go a long way in popularizing the game of tennis in the country. The event has already been recognized as the eagerly awaited one for leading tennis players in the country,” he said.

The quarterfinals of the tournament will be played on December 22 while the semi-finals on December 23 and final of December 24.