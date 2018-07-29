Basmati rice worth US$ 540.231 million exported in FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):About 520,759 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 540.231 million were exported during the Period from July-June, 2017-18 as against the exports of 496,263 metric tons valuing US$ 453.441 million of Corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of basmati rice witnessed 19.14 percent growth when the quantity was compared with the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. .

Meanwhile about 4.106 million tons of rice worth US$ 2.073 billion were exported during 12 months of last financial year as compared the exports of 3.523 million tons valuing US$ 1.606 billion of the corresponding period of last years, registered 26.78 percent growth during the period under review.

During the period from July-June, the country earned US$ 1.496 billion by exporting rice other then basmati as about 3.585 million tons of other rice exported as against the exports of 3.053 million tons worth US$ 1.153 billion of same period last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country recorded about 29.28 percent growth as country earned US$ 4.797 billion exporting different food commodities, which were recorded at US$ 3.711 billion in the same period of last year.

The other commodities which recorded positive growth in their exports during the period under review included fish and fish products by 14.57 percent, fruits and vegetables by 5.8 percent and 30.56 percent respectively.

During the period under review fish and fish products worth US$ 451.026 million, fruit and vegetables US$ 400.237 million and 241.426 million respectively were exported.

On the other hand country spent US$ 6.185 billion on the import of food during last financial year, which was recorded at US$ 6.143 billion during the same period of last year, showing an increase of 0.68 percent, the data added.

During last year country consumed about 183,321 metric tons of tea costing US$ 551.881 million as compared the 194.833 metric tons and US$ 523.790 million of same period of last year.