Baroque Polo Cup: Newage/DP in final

LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):The Guard Group edged past Newage/Diamond Paints by 6-4 to qualify for the main final of the Baroque Polo Cup 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.