Bahar Begum to attend screening of her hit film ‘Sher Khan’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Pakistani Film Superstar Bahar Begum will attend film screening of her hit film ‘Sher Khan’ on April 29 at Media Center of Lok Virsa.

Bahar Begum acted both in Punjabi and Urdu language Pakistani films. She has more than 500 films to her credit. She initially played the roles of heroines and then “emotionally strong mothers”, along with popular lead actor of Punjabi films Sultan Rahi in his film ‘Sher Khan’.

Film ‘Sher Khan’ is 1981 classic film directed by Younis Malik and produced by Anwar Kamal Pasha.

The film casts Sultan Rahi, Anjuman, Mustafa Qureshi, Aliya, Bahar Begum and Talish.

It created a new record for a Punjabi film. When released, it was the highest-grossing film in the history of Pakistan. It ran for 25 years in various cinemas.

The music of the film is by famous musician Wajahat Attre. Madam Noor Jehan sang beautifully in the songs like: Jhanjharia pehna do, Bindia vi chamka do…Tu je mere hamesha kol rahwen.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that this is going to be a sing along and dress along event so the fans should come prepared and let’s all greet Bahar Begum by showing our love for her and her films.