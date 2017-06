ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Babar Azam provided a 72-run

partnership with Fakhar Zaman on the second wicket. Pakistan’s

fourth wicket fell when Babar tried to hit a boundary but unluckily

was caught by Yuvraj Singh in the 42nd over of Kedar Jadhav. He made

46 runs on 52 balls hitting four 4s.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik went down for 12.