Contact Group reiterates its support to Kashmir freedom struggle, condemns Indian barbarism in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The OIC Contact Group on Jammu

and Kashmir Monday reaffirmed OIC’s continued support to the

people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) in their

just struggle for realization of their right to self-

determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council

resolutions.

The Contact Group, which met on the sidelines of 44th

session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Abidjan,

Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris

for rendering unmatched sacrifices in this historic struggle

against Indian occupation, a press release issued by the

Foreign Office here said.

The OIC strongly condemned and deplored the continued

Indian state terrorism in IoK and noted that the unresolved

dispute of Jammu and Kashmir continues to threaten the peace

and security of the region and emphasized that it shall be

resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people

and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Contact Group meeting was chaired by the OIC

Secretary General. The Adviser to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, led the Pakistan delegation.

Ministers and senior officials of Azerbaijan, Niger,

Saudi Arabia and Turkey also attended the meeting.

Opening the meeting, the OIC Secretary General Yousaf A.

Al-Othaimeen said, that no one can accept the attempts of

associating Kashmiris with terrorism. He underscored that the

OIC has always and would continue to express serious concern

over the gross human rights violations in IoK.

He emphasized that the Kashmiris were striving hard to

achieve their inalienable right to self-determination in

accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, in his

statement, reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, moral

and political support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu

& Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian

occupation.

He deplored the Indian atrocities in IoK since July

2016, particularly the use of pellet guns to deliberately

damage the eyes of Kashmiri youth.

He appreciated the steadfast support of the OIC to the

people of IoK. The Adviser deplored India’s deliberate and

continued violations of ceasefire along the LoC resulting in

loss of innocent lives.

The delegation of True Representatives of Kashmiri

People (TRKP) led by the Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq

Haider Khan highlighted the dire human rights situation in IoK

and thanked the unwavering support of the Muslim Ummah to the

Kashmir cause.

The Kashmiri delegation also presented a Memorandum to

the OIC Secretary General. The Hurriyat leadership from IoK

could not attend the meeting due to travel restrictions

imposed by the Indian Government.

Faiz Naqshbandi, Representative of All Parties Hurriyat

Conference read out messages from Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz

Umar Farooq, who were invited to attend the Contact Group

Meeting.

They said they were unable to attend the meeting because

of restriction on their movement and confiscation of

passports. The letter of Syed Ali Geelani underscored that

Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute but a humanistic

issues concerning future of millions of Muslims undergoing

immense hardship due to Indian barbarism. Besides Kashmiris,

Muslims of India are also facing similar brutalities.