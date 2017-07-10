Contact Group reiterates its support to Kashmir freedom struggle, condemns Indian barbarism in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The OIC Contact Group on Jammu
and Kashmir Monday reaffirmed OIC’s continued support to the
people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) in their
just struggle for realization of their right to self-
determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council
resolutions.
The Contact Group, which met on the sidelines of 44th
session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Abidjan,
Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris
for rendering unmatched sacrifices in this historic struggle
against Indian occupation, a press release issued by the
Foreign Office here said.
The OIC strongly condemned and deplored the continued
Indian state terrorism in IoK and noted that the unresolved
dispute of Jammu and Kashmir continues to threaten the peace
and security of the region and emphasized that it shall be
resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people
and the UN Security Council resolutions.
The Contact Group meeting was chaired by the OIC
Secretary General. The Adviser to the Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, led the Pakistan delegation.
Ministers and senior officials of Azerbaijan, Niger,
Saudi Arabia and Turkey also attended the meeting.
Opening the meeting, the OIC Secretary General Yousaf A.
Al-Othaimeen said, that no one can accept the attempts of
associating Kashmiris with terrorism. He underscored that the
OIC has always and would continue to express serious concern
over the gross human rights violations in IoK.
He emphasized that the Kashmiris were striving hard to
achieve their inalienable right to self-determination in
accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, in his
statement, reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, moral
and political support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu
& Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian
occupation.
He deplored the Indian atrocities in IoK since July
2016, particularly the use of pellet guns to deliberately
damage the eyes of Kashmiri youth.
He appreciated the steadfast support of the OIC to the
people of IoK. The Adviser deplored India’s deliberate and
continued violations of ceasefire along the LoC resulting in
loss of innocent lives.
The delegation of True Representatives of Kashmiri
People (TRKP) led by the Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq
Haider Khan highlighted the dire human rights situation in IoK
and thanked the unwavering support of the Muslim Ummah to the
Kashmir cause.
The Kashmiri delegation also presented a Memorandum to
the OIC Secretary General. The Hurriyat leadership from IoK
could not attend the meeting due to travel restrictions
imposed by the Indian Government.
Faiz Naqshbandi, Representative of All Parties Hurriyat
Conference read out messages from Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz
Umar Farooq, who were invited to attend the Contact Group
Meeting.
They said they were unable to attend the meeting because
of restriction on their movement and confiscation of
passports. The letter of Syed Ali Geelani underscored that
Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute but a humanistic
issues concerning future of millions of Muslims undergoing
immense hardship due to Indian barbarism. Besides Kashmiris,
Muslims of India are also facing similar brutalities.
