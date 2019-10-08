Azerbaijan offers LNG supply on long term basis to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Azerbaijan on Tuesday offered Pakistan to supply Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on the long term basis and expressed interest in infrastructure development of the commodity especially oil and gas exploration activities.

A delegation of Azerbaijan, led by Ambassador Ali Alizada, expressed the keenness during a meeting with Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan here.

Country head state-owned State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijan’s largest oil and gas company operating in many countries, accompanied the ambassador.