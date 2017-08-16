Azadi Train attracts large number of people at Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Azadi Train entertained the local people

here at city Railway Station with its striking features of display

of heroic struggle of national heroes, paintings and cultural

floats.

The local people including youngsters, students, senior

citizens and families took keen interest in the galleries and

cultural floats of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and

Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The local people are visiting Railway Station in a large

number to welcome the beautifully illuminated Azadi Train, which is

plying across the country as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The main objectives for running the Azadi Train were to

highlight the aspects of Freedom Movement, to pay tribute to

sacrifices of Armed Forces for the defence of the country, besides

promotions of culture and heritage of the all the provinces.

Azadi Train would cover about thousands of kilometers long

journey in 15 days which started from Margalla Station on august 12

would be culminated at Karachi on August 25.

After a two-night stay in Lahore, the train will leave for

Multan via Raiwind and after staying for a night or two at various

stations including Khanewal and Sukkur will culminate its journey on

August 25.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that Azadi

Special Train receiving overwhelming response from the people at

every railway station. He said that huge crowd was excited to have

a glimpse of beautifully decorated Azadi train.