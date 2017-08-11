Awais, only Pak boxer to participate in WC Boxing C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan’s only boxer Awais Ali Khan who qualified for the AIBA World Cup Boxing Championship would be leaving for Germany on August 21 to participate in the mega event.

It may be mentioned here that Awais qualified for the World

Championships when he defeated India’s Manish Panwar in the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent in May.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), General

Secretary, Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said the World Cup Boxing Championship would continue till September 3.

“Awais is the only boxer who qualified for the World

Championships after six years,” he claimed.

Besides Awais (81 kg) coaches including Dr Amjad and Arshad Hussain would also be accompanying him to attend courses there.

He said the three-member national contingent would leave for Germany from Islamabad on August 21.

“We have applied for No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and hopefully we will get it in the coming days,” he said.