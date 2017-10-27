Austrian musicians enthralls audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Austrian and Pakistani Musicians enthralled audience here at musical concert organized by Austrian Embassy in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Mausikar to celebrate the Austria National Day. The event was attended by Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Dr. Brigitta Blaha, diplomats and a large number of people from different walks life here at PNCA Auditorium.

The event started with the welcome remarks of Austria Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Brigitta Blaha. She said that Austria Embassy organized today event to celebrate its National Day.

Austria traditional songs was presented by Musicians Paul Schuberth, Accordion and Christopher Haritzer Clarinet and got a big applause from the audience.

Christopher Haritzer is well-known for his traditional Austrian folk and woodwind music and he wonderfully plays the clarinet.

Paul Schuberth is one of the best-known accordion players. He has recorded 12 CDs and is co-leader of various musical groups.

The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies in a live concert while the remarkable performance compelled the audience to join melodious tones with dancing and singing.

The event aimed to bring musicians from Austria and fun lovers of Pakistan closer and help strengthen cultural ties between the countries. Through this tour and cultural exchange, there will be anexchange of ideas, information, values, traditions, beliefs and other aspects of culture with the intention of fostering mutual understanding of the cultures of both Austria and Pakistan, the organizers said.

Later, the Pakistani musicians Shabih Den and Ejaz Hussain joined the Austrian musician and presented beautiful fusion songs and entertained the audience at jam packed PNCA auditorium.

Talking to APP Austrian musician Paul Schuberth said that they had performed for the first time in Pakistan and really they enjoyed people warm response in their first ever show here at PNCA. He expressed the hope that the people of Lahore and Karachi would also enjoy their music in coming days.

The Austrian Musicians next musical concert will be held in Lahore on October 28,and third musical concert will be held at Karachi on October 30.