Askari inaugurates monsoon tree plantation

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Thursday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign in the province by planting a sapling at the lawns of Chief Minister’s House.

The Punjab government set a target of planting 300 million trees during the next three months while the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore will plant different kinds of plants and fruit trees during the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab CM said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution. He said people should plant maximum number of trees in this campaign to make it a success.

Dr Askari said tree plantation plays an important role in keeping the environment clean and helps make economic gains. He said trees were vital to fight environmental pollution. He said trees are an important source of controlling land erosion and floods.

Dr Askari said: “It is our collective responsibility to take active part in this campaign by planting maximum number of trees.”

He said that ensuring look after of plants also a responsibility of society. He said trees provided different fruits and shade, and therefore, such plants should be sown which could provide both benefits.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that vast opportunities of investment were available in the provincial forestry sector. He said all must play their role by planting maximum number of trees to keep the environment safe from degradation.

He said that trees are the natural sources of generating oxygen besides being helpful to overcoming environmental pollution and the job of overcoming the environmental degradation is an important service to the humanity. He appealed to people to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide clean environment to the citizens.

The campaign will also be launched by different public sector institutions so that the youth could also participate in this noble cause, he added.

Provincial Ministers Zia Haider Rizvi, Ahmad Waqas Riaz, Additional DG PHA and other officers were also present on the occasion.