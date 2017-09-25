Arthur sets sight on `new era’ for Pakistan cricket after Misbah, Younis

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Head coach Mickey Arthur is ready
to usher in what he said would be a “new era” for Pakistan cricket
when his team takes on Sri Lanka in the first Test beginning from
Thursday.
“A new era is about to begin for [Pakistan cricket] after
Misbah and Younis,” Arthur told reporters during practice in Abu
Dhabi on Monday.
“Sri Lanka won’t be an easy opponent,” he said, while
expressing good wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed, who will be playing his
first Test as captain this week, private news channel reported.
Arthur said there were no fitness issues in the team. “Yasir
has been bowling with (full rhythm) in the nets, we have no
fitness problems so far.”
The coach said one or two uncapped players will be given a
chance to make their debuts during the first Test.