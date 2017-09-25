Arthur sets sight on `new era’ for Pakistan cricket after Misbah, Younis

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Head coach Mickey Arthur is ready

to usher in what he said would be a “new era” for Pakistan cricket

when his team takes on Sri Lanka in the first Test beginning from

Thursday.

“A new era is about to begin for [Pakistan cricket] after

Misbah and Younis,” Arthur told reporters during practice in Abu

Dhabi on Monday.

“Sri Lanka won’t be an easy opponent,” he said, while

expressing good wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed, who will be playing his

first Test as captain this week, private news channel reported.

Arthur said there were no fitness issues in the team. “Yasir

has been bowling with (full rhythm) in the nets, we have no

fitness problems so far.”

The coach said one or two uncapped players will be given a

chance to make their debuts during the first Test.