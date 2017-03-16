Armed forces’ role appreciated for security of Gawadar port, CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Defence Expert Brig (Retd) Harris Nawaz

has appreciated the role of Armed Forces who have taken prime responsibility for the security of Gawadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to Radio Pakistan , Brig Harris said that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) has deputed a division for this purpose.

He said that the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Pak Army under this division will perform the assigned duties.

He added that almost, 95% area routed to Gawadar has been cleared.

He said Balochistan government is also responsible to provide awareness to the people and motivate them to be ready for the security of CPEC as this project is linked with our better future.

He said CPEC will link Europe and Central Asian countries with each other.

This is the reason why Russia and other central Asian countries have been taking interest in this project.

Executive Director, Pakistan Council on China Dr. Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that it is good news that many countries have expressed willingness to be the part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that we have to formulate a clear policy regarding their inclusion in project.

He added that a meeting on CPEC is scheduled to be held in May in which all the heads of concerned countries would be participated .