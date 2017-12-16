APS martyrs united nation: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said the nation would always remember the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy as they had united the nation with their sacrifices.

On the third anniversary of APS tragedy, the President prayed for the martyrs of APS and said the whole nation recognized the sacrifices of Pakistan Army and other security forces in their successes against terrorism.

The APS incident, according to a press release the President said, was not only a national tragedy, but it was a day for the nation to reiterate the strong resolve against extremism and terrorism.