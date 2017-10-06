Appointment of Chairman NAB to be made with consensus: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said the appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), would be made with consensus.

Leader of the House and Opposition would finalize the matter of Chairman NAB, he said talking to a private news channel.

The constitution would be followed for the appointment of

Chairman NAB, he said.

To a question, he said Election Reforms Bill had been presented in the assembly with recommendation of the political parties.

“Respect for national institutions was imperative for stability in Pakistan,” he said.