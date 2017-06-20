APP signs MoU to join international news agencies’ portal

ISLAMABAD, June 20, (APP): Associated Press of Pakistan,

Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join the

international news agencies’ portal in collaboration with South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

Masnaging Director, APP, Masood Malik welcoming the Head

of Global Strategy Team of Yonhap News agency, Yoo Chang Yup and

Deputy Head of Media Technology Bureau, Kim, Il-Joong hoped

that the collaboration of the news agencies in launching the

portal would help activate the currently dormant news

exchange agreements between the news agencies.

Yoo Chang Yup informed at the signing ceremony, here at the APP

headquarters, that the basic motive of launching the

portal for the news agencies was to assist the news agencies all

over the world to cover 2018 Pyeong Chang Olympic and Paralympic

Winter Games to be held in South Korea in February and March 2018.

The portal to be launched at the end of the current

year would enable the member state news agencies to share news articles, photos, video clips and graphics (news contents) in different

languages and they could pass on such news content to

their respective subscribers.

The portal if worked successfully in the winter games, may

be extended post Olympics for mutual benefits of the member

agencies, Yoo Chang Yup informed.

Earlier, he visited various sections of APP to apprise himself

of the working of the national premier news agency and

settled the modalities of collaboration between the two news

agencies with the head of the respective department.