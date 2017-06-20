ISLAMABAD, June 20, (APP): Associated Press of Pakistan,
Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join the
international news agencies’ portal in collaboration with South Korean Yonhap News Agency.
Masnaging Director, APP, Masood Malik welcoming the Head
of Global Strategy Team of Yonhap News agency, Yoo Chang Yup and
Deputy Head of Media Technology Bureau, Kim, Il-Joong hoped
that the collaboration of the news agencies in launching the
portal would help activate the currently dormant news
exchange agreements between the news agencies.
Yoo Chang Yup informed at the signing ceremony, here at the APP
headquarters, that the basic motive of launching the
portal for the news agencies was to assist the news agencies all
over the world to cover 2018 Pyeong Chang Olympic and Paralympic
Winter Games to be held in South Korea in February and March 2018.
The portal to be launched at the end of the current
year would enable the member state news agencies to share news articles, photos, video clips and graphics (news contents) in different
languages and they could pass on such news content to
their respective subscribers.
The portal if worked successfully in the winter games, may
be extended post Olympics for mutual benefits of the member
agencies, Yoo Chang Yup informed.
Earlier, he visited various sections of APP to apprise himself
of the working of the national premier news agency and
settled the modalities of collaboration between the two news
agencies with the head of the respective department.
APP signs MoU to join international news agencies’ portal
ISLAMABAD, June 20, (APP): Associated Press of Pakistan,