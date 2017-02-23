APP inks news cooperation agreement with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Turkey’s Anadolu Agency inked an Agreement in news cooperation for establishing regular exchange of news content related to developments in their respective countries.

The Agreement was signed by Executive Director APP, Sohail Ali Khan and Senol Kazanci, Chairman of the Board, Director General on behalf of Metin Mutanoglu, Deputy Director General and Chief Editor of Anatolian Agency, here at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim, along with the signing of nine other accords in diverse areas.

The Agreement between APP and Anadolu will provide both the news agencies to exchange and use each other’s news service in English and Urdu languages.

The two news agencies will also exchange photographic material and video footage of their relevance.