Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index reaches to 32,831points

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):The bullish trend dominated in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, April 17, as the KSE-100 index collectively witnessed increase of 798.62 points since the beginning of trading on Monday.

The KSE-100 bench mark index touched the figure of 32,831.83 points on Friday after going through some mixed trends throughout the week, according to PSX data which showed that the index on the first trading day on Monday had started with 32,033.21points.

Collectively, there had been increase of 2.5 percent in the KSE-100 index activity during the week under review.

According to week-long break up figures, the PSX on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,831.83 points as compared to 31,329.46 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1502.37 points (4.8%).

In the morning the PSX triggered Market Halt for 60 minutes due to 5 percent increase in KSE-30 index at 10:00 hours during which all equity and equity-based derivative markets remained suspended.

During the day, a total of 302,398,580 shares were traded compared to the trade 119,102,323 shares during the previous day whereas 362 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 319 recorded gain and 31 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

On Thursday, the index witnessed bullish trend to close at 31,329.46 points as compared to 31,242.19 points on the last working day with the positive change of 87.27 points (0.28%). A total of 119,102,323 shares were traded compared to the trade 185,594,870 shares while 341 companies transacted shares, out of which 162 recorded gain and 160 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The KSE-100 index of the PSX on Wednesday stayed bullish and index closed at 31242.19 points as compared to 31,222.74 points on the last working day with the positive change of 19.45 points (0.06%).

A total of 185,594,870 shares were traded compared to the trade 130,415,063 shares during the previous day and 354 companies transacted shares, out of which 209 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday the index stayed bullish with 31222.74 points as compared to 31,032.99 points on the last day with the positive change of 189.75 points (0.61%).

A total of 130,415,063 shares were traded compared to the trade 153,875,982 shares during the previous day, whereas 327 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 209 recorded gain and 95 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier on Monday, the starting day of trading, the PSX witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,032.99 points as compared to 32,033.21 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1000.22 points (3.12%).

A total of 153,875,982 shares were traded compared to the trade 127,065,527 shares during the previous day, whereas 338 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 270 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.