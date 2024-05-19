By-Elections NA 148: Polling process begins

MULTAN, May 19 (APP):The polling process for by-polls in NA-148 commenced amid tight security arrangements.

A tough contest is likely between PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council’s Taimur Malik Altaf Mahay.

The national assembly seat became vacant after Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assumed charge of the Senate.

In the general elections, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay by a narrow margin. However, once again, tough competition is being expected between Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay.

About 444,000 voters will cast their votes in the bye elections.

Out of 275 polling stations, 69 are termed sensitive polling stations.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at the sensitive polling stations.