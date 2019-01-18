Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister was talking to Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation who called on him here.
Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.
