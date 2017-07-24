All provinces, state institutions on one-page in fight against terrorism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD July 24 (APP): The Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage,

Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that all the provinces and

state institutions and government were on one-page in the

fight against terrorism, due to which all the major

initiatives including Operation Zarb-e-Azb, National Action

Plan, Operation Raddul Fasaad and Khyber-IV were launched and

have achieved tremendous success.

She said this while participating in a panel discussion on a

private TV channel in the backdrop of the terrorist attack in Lahore.

The minister observed that this kind of single-mindedness and

unity of thought was non-existent during the previous regimes. She

said that it was an unfaltering resolve on the part of

the present government to deal with terrorism which paved the way

for the ultimate action against the terrorist outfit and

their sympathizers.

The minister, with a view to corroborate her claim

about successes against the terrorist entities pointed out that

in 2013 the number of terrorists incidents per year stood at 2622,

which had now come down to 155.

She said that before 2013 the country was not properly equipped

to take decisive action against the terrorists due to the

absence of necessary infrastructure and policy framework. She said

that the PML (N) government evolved the National Action Plan (NAP)

with the consensus of all the stakeholders under which myriad of

steps on the administrative, legal and ideological level had been taken.

The minister of state said that prior to 2013, nobody

talked about seminaries, but the present government after taking

the Wafaqul Madaris into confidence has initiated a process

of their registration, evolving a common curriculum and bringing

them into the mainstream of the education system of the country.

Marriyum pointed out that the provinces had a greater role

in the implementation of NAP and in the regulation of the Madrassahs

within their territories.

She contended that the government had already covered a long way

in this regard and the change was quite discernible. She

said that continuity of the government and completion of its

mandated period was utmost necessary in the fight against terrorism

and the implementation of the policies choreographed to tackle the

menace.

The minister emphasized that terrorism was an

international phenomenon and tackling it required

collective, unflinching and integrated efforts besides

a counter-terrorism narrative evolved through the parliament

to give it the national ownership.

She said that the Prime Minister, after the installation of the

PML (N) government, had clearly indicated what policy Pakistan

was going to pursue with respect to its relations with Afghanistan

and USA, particularly in dealing with the scourge of terrorism.

Responding to a question by the anchor regarding the much

talked about resignation by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan, the minister said that it was not appropriate to indulge in

speculation on the issue as he himself had given his reaction

on such rumours.

She said that he was a very senior leader of the

party who had his own opinion on certain issues and always came up

with very solid suggestions on different issues.

She said that Chaudhry Nisar was very much functional as interior minister and also in contact with the security agencies about the

terrorist attack in Lahore.

She said that the cabinet had a unanimous position on the Panama

Papers case and the connected developments.