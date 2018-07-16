All Pak national ranking badminton tournament gets under way

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):A number of matches decided in round first of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament Quetta Monday at Quetta’s Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center.

Nearly 200 shuttles belonging to all affiliated units of the Pakistan Badminton Federation are showcasing their talent in different a events, said the information made available here.

Secretary Sports Quetta Saleem Shahid along with Wajid Ali Chaudhry Secretary, Pakistan Badminton Federation and Malik Nisar Ahmad Shahwani, Secretary Balochistan Badminton Association, inaugurated the event.

Altogether 50 matches were decided in round first, following are the results of the matches, (Men’s singles) Ammar Masood (Pb) beat Tehseen (KPK) by 21-11, 21-12, Ahmer Jalal (PB) beat Attique Chaudhry (Wapda) by 13-21, 21-19, 21-15, Waqas Aslam (Wapda) beat Ahmad Faizan (Wapda) by 21-23, 21-14, 21-13, Ali Nawab Dil (Wapda) beat Tayyab Shafiq (PB) by 22-20, 21-14, 21-16, Shabbar Hussain (Wapda) beat Sheraz-ur-Rehman (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-9, Ahmed Tariq beat Saifullah (KPK) by 16-21,23-21, 21-17, Raja Zulqarnanin Haider (PB) beat Ahsan Asif (Wapda) by 21-11, 17-21, 21-15, Fazal Rehman (KPK) beat Adnan Aziz (Wapda) by 21-19, 21-15, Haseeb Khan (KPK) beat Adeel Anjum (Army) by 21-18, 24-22, Mohammd Nouman beat Anas Akhtar (PB) by 21-17, 22-20, Ahmer Jalal (PB) beat Attique Ch. (Wapda) by 21-13, 19-21, 21-18, Sheroz Jamil (Wapda) beat Gohar Azam (PB) by 21-19, 10-21, 21-18, Shahmeer Iftikhar beat Fareed Butt (PB) by 21-11, 21-14, Muteeb Sohail Dar (PB) beat Ihtisham Ali (Army) by 22-20, 21-16

Women Singles, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Aneeqa Rana (Wapda) by 21-12, 21-7, Mehmoona Ameer (Wapda) beat Manaal Tariq (Army) by 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Anmol Rasheed (Wapda) by 23-21, 21-1, Anila Irshad (Wapda) beat Taj Bibi (Balochistan) by 21-5, 21-5, Sara Mohmand (NBP) beat Ilja Tariq (Balochistan) by 12-21, 21-19, 14-21, Rida Hanif (Army) beat Sumaiya Tariq (Balochistan) by 21-19, 21-17, Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Aisha (Balochistan) by 21-3, 21-1, Saba Rasheed (Wapda) beat Kousar Javed (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-6.

Men Doubles, Irfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Ahmer Jalal & Uaakeph (PB) by 21-8, 21-14, Gohar Azam & Adeel Anjum (Army) beat Fareed Butt & Mutahir (PB) by 21-17, 21-13.