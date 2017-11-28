All issues pertaining to private schools to be resolved: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday said that all issues of the private schools will be resolved.

He stated this during a called on meeting here at his office with Joint Action Committee of Private Schools Associations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a press release said.

Matters related to examination and issuance of roll number slips to students were discussed during the meeting.

Chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) also attended the meeting.

The minister said that every child either he/she is rich or poor has right to get education.

The minister urged the heads of private schools to give financial aid to deserving and needy students besides giving scholarships to hard working students.

Earlier, Chairman FBISE briefed the committee about the FBISE system for online appointment booking.