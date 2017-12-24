All arrangements finalized to celebrate Quaid’s Birthday with national zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):All arrangements have been finalized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah across

the country on December 25 with national zeal and fervor.

According to Radio Pakistan the main programme of the day will be change of guard ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Governor and Chief Minister Sindh will visit the Mazar to pay homage to father of the nation.

To mark the day, several programmes including seminars, conferences and sports events have been arranged in different cities and towns to pay tribute to the great leader and highlight his life and leadership who acquired a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.