Ali Zafar condemns incident of terrorism in D.I Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar Sunday strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement here, the minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur, the candidate of Pakistan e Tehreek Insaf.

Ali Zafar said terrorists wanted to create instability by targetting peace in the country.

“We will foil nefarious designs of the enemy,” he added.

The Information Minister expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.