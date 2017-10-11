AJK PM urge Int,l community to help stop indian atrocity in Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged the International community to stop the use of pellet gun and force India to end atrocities on Kashmiris

During a week long visit to European Union, he told APP that protection of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir specially the right of self-determination is legal obligation of International Community specially the United Nation (UN).

He also urged the EU to pay immediate attention on human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir. Kashmirs are deprived of right to self-determination and international community, specially the EU, should them in this regards.

The AJK PM said that Indian Army targeted the civilians settled in near Line of Control (LoC), adding many civilians became victims of the Indian firing.

The AJK Prime Minister also said implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir should be assured. Kashmiris need help from free world leader specially Europe should come forward to stop genocide and brutal crimes against humanity in IHK, he added.

Pakistani and Kashmir youth settled abroad especially in the European Union would be engaged to sensitize the European people about the lingering dispute, he said.

He appreciated the support of EU members including Kashmir Council Europe Chairman Ali Raza Sayed.