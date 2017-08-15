AJK observes Indian independence day as black day: Rallies condemn unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC and working boundary:

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug. 15: (APP): In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, people observed on Tuesday India’s Independence Day as black day to register strong protest against continued forced illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state by India.

The other objective of the day was to express their deep concern over ruthless use of force against the innocent people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir who were struggling for their right to self determination promised by the United Nations and India too through the UN resolutions.

The Indian independence day was marked with protest rallies in all small and major towns across the liberated territory.

Addressing these rallies speaker vehemently condemned the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the line of control and the working boundary by the Indian army targeting the civilian population dwelling at the forward areas.

People from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimbher, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Haveili, Sudhanoti and other small and major towns across AJK.

In Mirpur a protest rally was staged under the leadership of AJK minister for sports, youth and culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Presidents of respective factions of the Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ch. Muhammad Naeem and Asif Dar, Chairman National Events Organising Committee Raja FArooq Akram, JI leader Zulqarnain Butt, MDA Employees Union leader Zia Ahmed Minhas, President District Bar Association Shabir Shareef Advocate, Additional SP Zahid Mirza, Vice Chairman NEOC Ch. Rab Nawaz and Muhammad Imran Chaudhry, Shakoor Mughal of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and others to mark India’s Independence day as black day.

Speakers including AJK minister Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Asif Dar, Chairman National Events Organising Committee Raja Farooq Akram, MDA Employees Union leader Zia Ahmed Minhas, President District Bar Association Shabir Shareef Advocate and others said that India could not hold occupied Jammu & Kashmir in her unlawful occupation for further long time at the might of her military powr.

Speakers also called upon the international community including the major powers to take immediate notice of such hostile and aggressive designs of India in the region.

They called upon United Nations and the world community to ensure their practical role for getting Kashmir dispute resolved through peaceful means without further loss of time to protect South Asia from any destruction.

Speakers urged the international community to take immediate notice of the increased massacre of innocent freedom loving kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in the occupied valley of Kashmir where the valiant kashmiris have launched struggle for freedom of the motherland from the Indian rule.

“The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will turn AJK the graveyard of the Indian troops if Delhi tried to exercise an aggressive and adventure posture against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir”, speakers warned.

The people of AJK would become leaden wall, shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, for the defense of Pakistan and AJK if India tried to launch any aggression, they declared.

