AJK Govt kicks off development plan to bring remote areas at par with developed parts: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 19 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Prime
Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said the AJK government would take all possible steps for speedy development of districts located in
far flung and remote areas of AJK and thses would be brought at par
with developed parts of the territory.
Adequate funds would be allocated for improving infrastructure
in backward districts, he said while presiding over a meeting which
reviewed the pace of progress on ongoing projects in Jhelum valley (Hattiyaan Bala) district.
He said people would benefit from these development projects
as special attention was being paid for the uplift of backward areas
under balanced development policy.
He said the AJK government had also diverted resources towards
less developed areas as progress of these areas was its priority.
The AJK Prime Minister said, funds saved through austerity
policy and economic discipline, were being spent for the welfare
of the masses.
It was basic responsibility of the departments concerned
to ensure timely completion of the development schemes, he
added.
Farooq Haider said, billions of rupees can be saved by
promoting culture of transparency.
The Prime Minister said hefty amounts would be spent on
construction and rehabilitation of rural roads adding provision
of modern and speedy transport facilities to the people would
be ensured.
He said it is top priority of the government to construct
roads and develop health infrastructure in AJK.
He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that no
road is blocked due to landslides or snowfall during the rainy
season in thses areas.
All out efforts should be made by the Works Department to
keep ‘Leepa and Sudhan Gali’ roads open particularly in rainy
days, he said.
Local Member of AJK Legislative Assembly Bashir Mustafa
Abbasi, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Ch Muhamnmad Tayyab
and other officials were present on the occasion.
