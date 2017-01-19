AJK Govt kicks off development plan to bring remote areas at par with developed parts: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 19 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Prime

Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said the AJK government would take all possible steps for speedy development of districts located in

far flung and remote areas of AJK and thses would be brought at par

with developed parts of the territory.

Adequate funds would be allocated for improving infrastructure

in backward districts, he said while presiding over a meeting which

reviewed the pace of progress on ongoing projects in Jhelum valley (Hattiyaan Bala) district.

He said people would benefit from these development projects

as special attention was being paid for the uplift of backward areas

under balanced development policy.

He said the AJK government had also diverted resources towards

less developed areas as progress of these areas was its priority.

The AJK Prime Minister said, funds saved through austerity

policy and economic discipline, were being spent for the welfare

of the masses.

It was basic responsibility of the departments concerned

to ensure timely completion of the development schemes, he

added.

Farooq Haider said, billions of rupees can be saved by

promoting culture of transparency.

The Prime Minister said hefty amounts would be spent on

construction and rehabilitation of rural roads adding provision

of modern and speedy transport facilities to the people would

be ensured.

He said it is top priority of the government to construct

roads and develop health infrastructure in AJK.

He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that no

road is blocked due to landslides or snowfall during the rainy

season in thses areas.

All out efforts should be made by the Works Department to

keep ‘Leepa and Sudhan Gali’ roads open particularly in rainy

days, he said.

Local Member of AJK Legislative Assembly Bashir Mustafa

Abbasi, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Ch Muhamnmad Tayyab

and other officials were present on the occasion.

