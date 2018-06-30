Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad calls on caretaker CM Askari

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP):Air Officer Commanding Central Air
Command Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad
called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on
Saturday.
According to a handout issued here, professional activities
of PAF and matters of mutual interest were discussed in the
meeting held at the CM office.
The chief minister conveyed his best wishes to the Air
Vice Marshal over taking charge as the Air Officer Commanding
Central Air Command PAF. He paid tribute to the PAF for excellent
professional capabilities and protecting air space of Pakistan.
He said, “PAF has excellent professional capabilities and
it is considered to be among the best air forces of the
world.”
He said PAF had glowing history of protecting air space
of Pakistan with bravery and courage and the whole nation is
proud of officers and troops of PAF who have rendered
sacrifices for peace and defence of the country.
Askari said PAF had written a new history in the war
against terrorism. The interim chief minister said apart from
rendering excellent services for the defence of air space of
the country, PAF is also playing wonderful role for the better
of society.
He said PAF had rendered praiseworthy role in the sectors
of education and health, and always taken part in disaster
management activities effectively.