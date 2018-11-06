Air chief attends opening ceremony of Zhuhai Air Show

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force attended the opening ceremony of Zhuhai Air Show, China.

A large number of delegations from different countries were also present at the occasion. The Air chief along with other high ranking officials and dignitaries witnessed the stunning aerial display of ‘Pride of Pakistan’ JF-17 Thunder aircraft, said a message received here.