AI overtaking human life with technological revolution: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said the artificial intelligence (AI) was bringing about a revolution in the human lives in a steadily and stealthy manner, and it might be possible that in the near future, it would replace human role in different fields.

The president during a private news channel programme (Geo News), shared that his repeated emphasis upon adoption of artificial intelligence in different fields of life had now became a buzzword in the country.

Referring to the impacts of AI, he said it was already being used in the auto industry and in wars. There was possibility that in the near future, the AI could replace human role in wars, he said, adding in Pakistan, it was utilized to hunt down terrorists.

About his role as a president in the democratic system, he said due to requirement of constitutional provisions, the president’ office was impartial.