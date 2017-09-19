Ahsan reviews Moharram security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, SEP 19 (APP): Interior Minister, Professor Ahsan

Iqbal Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review security

arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and security.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the representatives

of security organizations, provincial governments and officials of

Interior Ministry, according to press statement issued here.

The interior minister directed the law enforcement agencies to

devise a comprehensive strategy for ensuring foolproof security to

Muharram processions and majalis.

He urged the law enforcement organization and district

administrations to remain in touch with ulema, the statement added.

He also directed them to remain vigilant and keep close eye on

the elements who try promote religious disharmony

The Interior Minister also urged Ulema of all thoughts to

promote peace and coordinate with the government in ensuring peace

and security during Muharram.

He stressed the need for activating community policing besides

creating a sense of responsibility among the common public.

The minister also directed for identifying anarchist elements

through combing operations and through survey.

He directed that close vigil should be kept on all banned

organizations, adding that nobody would be allowed to tarnish

Pakistan’s image at international level.