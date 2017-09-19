ISLAMABAD, SEP 19 (APP): Interior Minister, Professor Ahsan
Iqbal Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review security
arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and security.
Among others, the meeting was attended by the representatives
of security organizations, provincial governments and officials of
Interior Ministry, according to press statement issued here.
The interior minister directed the law enforcement agencies to
devise a comprehensive strategy for ensuring foolproof security to
Muharram processions and majalis.
He urged the law enforcement organization and district
administrations to remain in touch with ulema, the statement added.
He also directed them to remain vigilant and keep close eye on
the elements who try promote religious disharmony
The Interior Minister also urged Ulema of all thoughts to
promote peace and coordinate with the government in ensuring peace
and security during Muharram.
He stressed the need for activating community policing besides
creating a sense of responsibility among the common public.
The minister also directed for identifying anarchist elements
through combing operations and through survey.
He directed that close vigil should be kept on all banned
organizations, adding that nobody would be allowed to tarnish
Pakistan’s image at international level.
Ahsan reviews Moharram security arrangements
ISLAMABAD, SEP 19 (APP): Interior Minister, Professor Ahsan