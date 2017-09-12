Ahsan Iqbal opens third mega center of NADRA in Karachi

KARACHI, Sep. 12 (APP): Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal

here on Tuesday inaugurated NADRA’s third mega-center in the

metropolis with a capacity of 26 counters, including three for senior

citizens and people with disabilities.

The newly opened facility in the Sindh Industrial and Trading

Estate (SITE), near Siemens round-about is expected to meet needs of

sizable number of population, comprising labour and working class

members.

Interior Minister on the occasion said the mega center was part

of government efforts to facilitate bonafide citizens of the country.

The center, he said was established to help residents in need to

procure or get renewed their NICs and other essential documents.

Interior Minister said NADRA mega centers were crucially needed

in the fast expanding city with equal attention that every citizen is

necessarily registered.

Responding to queries raised by media, he said PML-N government

has been able to restore peace in the country and during past four

years marked improvement has been registered in the national image on

global level.