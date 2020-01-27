Agenda of progress, prosperity to be vigorously followed: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government would take forward with full force the agenda of progress and prosperity of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said Prime Minister’s visit to Karachi was a good news for the youth of the Sindh province.

She said that the distribution of cheques by the PM among youth of Sindh under Kamyab Jawan programme would eventually rid them of disappointment and dismay.

She expressed the optimism that the programme will prove to be an important step

toward materialization of dreams of youth of Sindh.

The Special Assistant said progress of youth of Sindh meant the strengthening the Federation and added empowering the youth as vision of the Prime Minister since they were asset for the country.

She said these initiatives were imperative to create opportunities for the youth to move forward, make them partner in the development process, and to expedite the economic progress.

The Special Assistant said that those who wanted to create political chaos, have got disappointed.

She said the political opponents, who were trying to portray democratic differences as conspiracy, should rest informed that the government was not only strong with the support of the allies but the democratic differences have also been resolved in a democratic manner.