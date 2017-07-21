Afghan women delegation visits Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): A delegation of women from

Afghanistan visited National Institute of Folk & Traditional

Heritage, Lok Virsa.

During visit, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed

warmly received the delegation.

The delegate arrived here to understand and discuss “Lok

Virsa’s role in inclusive Peace Building”.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed briefed the delegation about the role of Lok

Virsa in promotion of cultural heritage of the country.

Later, they also visited Heritage Museum.