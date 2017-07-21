Afghan women delegation visits Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): A delegation of women from
Afghanistan visited National Institute of Folk & Traditional
Heritage, Lok Virsa.
During visit, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed
warmly received the delegation.
The delegate arrived here to understand and discuss “Lok
Virsa’s role in inclusive Peace Building”.
Dr. Fouzia Saeed briefed the delegation about the role of Lok
Virsa in promotion of cultural heritage of the country.
Later, they also visited Heritage Museum.
