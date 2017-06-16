ADB, AFD approve $400mln to accelerate energy reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and

the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) Friday approved over $400

million in loans to support Pakistan’s efforts to provide a more

reliable and secure energy sector.

The $300 million in ADB assistance, the third such loan under the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform program, brings the bank’s total financing to $1 billion since 2014. AFD will add Euro 100 million in cofinancing.

Xiaohong Yang, ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan and Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) signed the

ADB loan agreement. Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed the signing.

“Pakistan’s ambitious energy reform program demonstrates the

government’s commitment to improve the reliability, sustainability,

and affordability of the energy sector,” said Ms. Yang.

“Maintaining the momentum for reform will help ensure that all

Pakistanis have access to electricity, while keeping the economy on

an inclusive, sustained growth path,” Yang added.

Under the program, Pakistan has embarked on a substantial

reform initiative that would reduce energy subsidies and adjust

tariff policy, improve sector performance and open the market to

private participation, and increase accountability and transparency.

The reform measures aim to address financial viability and

reduce costs to taxpayers. Specific measures include recently agreed

legislation that will improve governance through more clearly

defined roles for both the government and the energy sector

regulator, and reduce debt levels in the energy sector.

“As co-financing partner in the reforms project, AFD is

committed to promoting green energies in Pakistan through

investments in low-carbon-emission energy generation in line with

COP21 Paris agreement approved by the Parliament of Pakistan,”said

Jacky Amprou, AFD Country Director for Pakistan.

ADB is Pakistan’s largest development partner in the energy

sector with a focus on investments, reforms to strengthen governance

and promote structural transformation, effective implementation of

projects and programs, capacity development, and promotion of

regional power and gas trading initiatives.

For the last ten years, AFD has been promoting green energies

in Pakistan through investments in low-carbon-emission energy

generation in line with COP21 Paris agreement approved by the

Parliament of Pakistan.

ADB and AFD are committed to support the Government of

Pakistan’s strategy to solve the energy crisis and to fight climate

change, including through Vision 2025, Pakistan’s comprehensive plan

for economic growth.

The plan aims to increase power generation, provide

uninterrupted electricity to all, and improve demand management.